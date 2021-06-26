Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 10,054 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

