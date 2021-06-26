Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.66. Sunworks shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1,650,465 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.