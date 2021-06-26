S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 84,332 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

