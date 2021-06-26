Swarm (SWM) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Swarm has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $14,579.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00577121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

