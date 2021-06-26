Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.