Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
