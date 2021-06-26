Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 28,101 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $462.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

