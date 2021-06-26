Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

TWLO stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $383.69. 5,778,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.39. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.