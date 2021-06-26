Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 4,708 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 25.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,938,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

