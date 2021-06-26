Sycomore Asset Management Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $492.87. 4,676,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,531. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.26 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

