Sycomore Asset Management Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,007 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $10.12 on Friday, reaching $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,383,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.