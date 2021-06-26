Sycomore Asset Management Invests $4.47 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $617,316,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $783.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

