Sycomore Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

