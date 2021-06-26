Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.13 ($6.99).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Shares of LON:SYNT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 506.50 ($6.62). 489,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 517.70. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 268.60 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

