Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,953,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 781,250 shares during the period.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.