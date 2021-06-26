TD Securities Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$12.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLN. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.70.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,690. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,613,670.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $358,640.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

