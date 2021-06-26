Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,369,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP opened at $12.44 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.