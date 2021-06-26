Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $254,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,979,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.