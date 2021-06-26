Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

