Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,122 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of CSOD opened at $52.41 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.