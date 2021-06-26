Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 3,660 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $81.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

