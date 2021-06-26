Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $281,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

