TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

