Technip Energies’ (THNPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THNPF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.