Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.59. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 507,396 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $529.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

