Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.59. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 507,396 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $529.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $2,553,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
