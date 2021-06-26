Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

TKAGY stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Telekom Austria’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.