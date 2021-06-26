TELUS (TSE:T) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

T stock opened at C$27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.77.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

