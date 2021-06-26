Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Over the past 30 days, it has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Tenet Healthcare's inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Its cost-management program is likely to benefit margins going forward. Its solid 2021 guidance should instil investor's confidence in the stock. However, its poor revenues and underperforming Conifer segment bother. Its weak solvency position is a concern. Its first-quarter earnings gained from better revenues.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.18.

THC opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

