Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) is Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s 8th Largest Position

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485,659 shares during the quarter. Teradata makes up approximately 2.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $49,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. 1,401,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $600,256. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

