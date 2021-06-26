Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:TEV traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,322. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.28 million and a PE ratio of -633.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$6.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

