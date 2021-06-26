The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

The First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $498.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.58. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

