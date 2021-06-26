The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 96.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

