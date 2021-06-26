The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.82.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.95 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.