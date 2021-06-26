The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Hershey worth $50,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.09. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

