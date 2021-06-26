The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton Sells 8,962 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.67 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 207.02 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

