The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.55

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.55 and last traded at $79.27, with a volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.72.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,203 shares of company stock valued at $34,018,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

