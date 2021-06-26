The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.25. 10,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

