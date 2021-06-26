The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $189.32 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.85.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

