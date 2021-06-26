The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $273.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

