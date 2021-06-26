The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,600 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises about 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of The Shyft Group worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,320.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,452,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 543,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.