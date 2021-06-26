The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given “Underperform” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their underperform rating on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

