The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $879,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

