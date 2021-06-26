The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,265 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.52 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

