Tierion Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00052031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00572157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037887 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.