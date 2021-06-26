Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,188 shares of company stock worth $6,077,790 over the last 90 days. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $490.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

