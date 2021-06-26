Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11. Tilray has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.