TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 51,107 shares.The stock last traded at $8.55 and had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of -362.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

