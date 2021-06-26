Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Saint Victor Diane De Acquires 10,000 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.