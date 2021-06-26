Traton’s (TRATF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRATF. SEB Equities raised Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $34.00 on Friday. Traton has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

