Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 2,050 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

TPK opened at GBX 1,762 ($23.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,858.56. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

