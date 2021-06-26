Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) vs. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Critical Survey

Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and SRAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $14.65 million 8.61 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.48

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International N/A N/A N/A SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tremor International and SRAX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00 SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Tremor International.

Summary

SRAX beats Tremor International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers. It serves advertisers and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

